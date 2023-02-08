e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man gets married in hospital in Betul to fulfil dad's last wish

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets married in hospital in Betul to fulfil dad's last wish

80-year-old Moit Ullah Khan, a resident of Prabhat Pattan village, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and is currently on oxygen support in the hospital.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A man got married in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district to fulfil his dying father's last wish.

The event took place in Krish Memorial Hospital of Multai, located about 50 km from the district headquarters on Monday night.

80-year-old Moit Ullah Khan, a resident of Prabhat Pattan village, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and is currently on oxygen support in the hospital.

He expressed his wish to his son, Ayub Khan to get married so that he could leave the world peacefully. The nikah took place in the presence of a maulvi, in which the family members of the patient, along with the hospital staff participated.

The patient was content to see his desire being fulfilled. Hospital staff said that the patient's condition is critical.

They added that Ayub completed all the rituals in the hospital and the newly married couple was blessed by the relatives and hospital staff.

Dr Ankush Bhargava of the hospital said that the patient was earlier admitted in a Nagpur hospital, but was brought by his family to Krish hospital due to the high cost of treatment at the previous hospital.

Bhargava added that the marriage was allowed to take place in view of the patient's critical health.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets married in hospital in Betul to fulfil dad's last wish

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets married in hospital in Betul to fulfil dad's last wish

MP Shocker: 7 puppies poisoned to death in Gwalior

MP Shocker: 7 puppies poisoned to death in Gwalior

Adani row: 'Have doubts on mental maturity of Rahul Gandhi' says MP CM Chouhan

Adani row: 'Have doubts on mental maturity of Rahul Gandhi' says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur women stage dharna against liquor ban, say 'alcohol destroying our...

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur women stage dharna against liquor ban, say 'alcohol destroying our...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav's U-turn on 'Kuno cheetahs will eat up Congress voters'...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav's U-turn on 'Kuno cheetahs will eat up Congress voters'...