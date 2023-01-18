e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

The accident took place near Mahrukh village when a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the tractor-trolley.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and as many others injured after their sand-laden tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Mahrukh village when a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the tractor-trolley.

While trying to save the two-wheeler riders, the tractor-trolley overturned, Ranipur police station in-charge Apala Singh said quoting the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

Two persons, identified as Rinku Kajle (19) and Satish (22), died on the spot, while two others were injured and admitted to the district hospital, the official said.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Illegal poppy cultivation destroyed by CBN in Neemuch
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

Bhopal: SCRB organises training session for judges on the use of Inter-operable Criminal Justice...

Bhopal: SCRB organises training session for judges on the use of Inter-operable Criminal Justice...

Bhopal: Man booked for duping six on pretext of selling flat

Bhopal: Man booked for duping six on pretext of selling flat

MP Student Politics: NSUI students in car try to run over ABVP students on bike in Gwalior; watch...

MP Student Politics: NSUI students in car try to run over ABVP students on bike in Gwalior; watch...

WATCH: BJP leader and Municipal Council president thrashes police personnel with slipper in MP's...

WATCH: BJP leader and Municipal Council president thrashes police personnel with slipper in MP's...