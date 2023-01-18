Madhya Pradesh: Two persons killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Betul

Representative Image |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and as many others injured after their sand-laden tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Mahrukh village when a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the tractor-trolley.

While trying to save the two-wheeler riders, the tractor-trolley overturned, Ranipur police station in-charge Apala Singh said quoting the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

Two persons, identified as Rinku Kajle (19) and Satish (22), died on the spot, while two others were injured and admitted to the district hospital, the official said.

More details in the matter are awaited.

