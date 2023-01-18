Madhya Pradesh: Illegal poppy cultivation destroyed by CBN in Neemuch

Poppy Cultivation | File Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics from Neemuch and Jaora acting on the basis of specific intelligence conducted a search operation at Babrecha village in the Mandsaur district and destroyed the illegal Cultivation of opium poppy crop spread in an area of 578 square metres (or 0.0578 hectares) on Tuesday.

As per the information, the entire area was surrounded by 15 feet tall walls and Iron Gate and was situated on the outskirts of Babrecha village.

Officials claimed that after getting the tip-off, teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch were rushed to the spot and asked the owner of a plot to produce required documents, including a licence for verification.

After verification of ownership of land from village patwari and identification of grown crop as Papaver somniferum L (opium poppy) by the scientist of KNK College of Horticulture at the spot.

Entire illegal opium poppy plants were seized and attached samples (Opium poppy plants) were taken on the spot in presence of a jurisdictional judicial magistrate in compliance with the Gazette Notification dated December 23, 2022, issued to this effect by the Department of Revenue.

The team destroyed the seized opium plants under Section 48 of the Act. The opium cultivator was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is under progress.

