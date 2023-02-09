Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10 years’ RI for violating minor girl in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions judge-II of Itarsi, Savita Jadia has sentenced a man to ten years’ imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and has imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him for abducting and raping a minor girl. He has also been given three years’ jail term under section 363 of the IPC.

According to reports, the father of the girl lodged a complaint that on the night of March 3, 2021 when he returned home after finishing his work, he went to bed.

At 12:45am he got up and saw the door open. His 17-year-old girl was not found anywhere.

As he began to search for her, he came to know that someone had abducted his daughter.

The police registered a missing person’s case and collared a youth named Rohit aka Rishi Kulhare.

Nevertheless, the girl refused to identify the man and said nothing had happened to her, but the DNA report indicated that the man had violated the girl.

The court, then, sentenced the accused to ten years’ imprisonment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)