Bhopal: Cyber fraudster booked for siphoning off Rs 39 thousand from man’s bank account

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber fraudster for siphoning off Rs 39.9 thousand from a man’s bank account, the police said on Wednesday.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO), Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant, Harsh Chandwani (25) is a resident of Hanumanganj locality of the city. He received a call from an unknown number on August 20, 2022, where the person on the other side of the phone, identified himself as an employee of the bank in which Chandwani owned an account.

The purported bank employee offered Chandwani to apply for increasing the limit of his credit card, which Chandwani complied to. Thereafter, the purported bank employee sought his card details, which Chandwani passed on to him. Soon after this, Chandwani received a One-Time password (OTP).

No sooner did Chandwani share the OTP with the bank employee, Rs 39.9 thousand were deducted from his account and the call was disconnected. When Chandwani tried contacting on the number again, he was unable to do so. He then approached the Hanumanganj police and registered a complaint against the unidentified accused.

