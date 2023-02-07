Bhopal: Now, daughters too to get job on compassionate grounds

MP Vidhan Sabha building |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday decided that along with son, daughter of deceased official would also be eligible for appointment on compassionate grounds.

Till now, the appointment on compassionate grounds was confined to the son of deceased government employee or officer. The married daughter of deceased was not considered eligible.

Giving details of Cabinet decisions, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang dubbed the aforesaid decision as historical and a step towards women empowerment. He said comprehensive shape would be given to the scheme which would be launched at the earliest. The modality of the scheme was yet to be worked out.

The scheme would also help fulfill government pledge of providing houses to the poor.

The Cabinet also decided to strengthen the livelihood of Baiga, Saharia and Bharia people considered most backward. Chief Minister Milch Cow Supply programme would be launched for them. Along with cow, buffalo would be also given to them. Every person would get two milch bovines. Government would also ensure market linkage arrangement of milk, urine, dung of the bovines. Department would ensure that scheme beneficiaries either form cooperative society or get connected with market linkage arrangement.

Cabinet also approved the ‘Suraj Niti’ 2023 under which houses would be provided to the poor almost free of cost. These houses would be built on government land freed from encroachers. The land would be given to a developer who would use some portion of the land for commercial activities and under cross subsidy head, he would provide houses to the poor people. In cities, poor people would get accommodations in multi-storey buildings. In villages and small towns, plots would be given to poor to ensure house facility for them.

Under the policy, houses would be built for homeless poor and economically backward class people in Suraj Colonies which would have appropriate basic amenities. In small cities, residential patta of 450 square feet would be given in place of multi-storey flats.

Shraddha Malvi gets appointment on compassionate grounds

Cabinet decided to provide appointment on compassionate ground to the married daughter of RS Rathore, Shraddha Malvi.

Government said despite non-eligibility, compassionate appointment should be given to Shraddha Malvi by considering it a special case in the sequence of the decision of the High Court, Bench, Indore, on humanitarian grounds. Shraddha’s father RS Rathore had died due to corona on August 19, 2021.

Read Also Bhopal: Uma targets Union Minister over liquor shop

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)