Bhopal: Uma targets Union Minister over liquor shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has been dressing down the state government for sale of liquor for a long time, but now, she has targeted Union Minister Virendra Kumar and legislator from Niwari, Anil Jain.

She tweeted on Tuesday that local MP and legislator had not given proper feedback on the liquor shop in Orchha to the Chief Minister. As far as the liquor shop is concerned, both of them are at fault, she said. She wanted to know whether they had the right to utter the name of Lord Rama and “Jai Ramraja Sarkar.”

Whenever the Chief Minister visits Orchha, both the MP and the MLA surround him, so he is not aware of the truth, Uma said.

Besides, wrong information was given about the government’s notice for closing the liquor outlet, Uma said. The excise department has itself got the shop installed near the main gate of the temple of Ramraja Sarkar for earning more revenues.

Had the Chief Minister been aware about of truth, he would have closed the shop on the grounds of law and order, she said.

Delay in liquor policy because of Uma

The government is keeping away from announcing the new liquor policy because of Uma’s frowning. The proposal for the new excise policy was not brought at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The government fears Uma may open a front if the policy is not made according to her. The government is not ready to accept her proposals including closure of the “Ahatas.” The elections are going to be held this year, so her anger may damage the BJP. This is the reason that the party is trying to pacify her.