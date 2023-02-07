Bhopal: Giraffe, zebra in Van Vihar from Europe or west Asian countries

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park officials have submitted a proposal to government seeking funds to bring five zebras and two giraffe from Europe or west Asian Countries. Earlier, there was a plan to bring zebra and giraffe from South Africa.

“In South Africa, foot and mouth disease is prevalent among wild animals. Therefore, park management do not want to bring giraffe and zebras from South Africa as they can be carrier of the disease, which may spread to other animals of the park,” a senior official of Van Vihar National Park told Free Press.

Therefore, decision has been taken to bring giraffe and zebras either from European countries or west Asian countries.

“Some days back, we gave proposal to PCCF, wildlife, seeking sanction of Rs 3.5 crore to bring five zebras and two giraffes either from Europe or west Asian Countries,” said Director, Van Vihar National Park, Padampriya Balakrishnan.

However, Van Vihar authorities said proposal to bring zebra and giraffe was in initial phase as it would materialise only when funds were received.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based company has been contacted for the transportation of zebra and giraffe. The company had transported rare wild animals to Kevadia in Gujarat.

“The giraffe and zebra would be brought to Van Vihar either in exchange of sloth bear, leopard or can be received as gifts,” said an officer of Van Vihar. At present, no national park has zebra or giraffe in the state.