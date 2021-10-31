Madhya Pradesh: Man forgets promise made to his wife of not eating ‘Gutkha’, upset wife disappears from bus stop

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man had made a promise to his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth that he would never eat Gutkha. But the man forgot his promise and ate Gutkha in front of his wife. The upset wife left the man at Gwalior bus stop and went to Jaipur.

The couple had tied the knot a year ago. The woman used to be upset because of her husband's habit of eating Gutkha. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth this year, the wife asked her husband to leave the habit of eating gutkha as a gift.

The man had promised his wife that he would not eat gutkha anymore and it was her gift. Two days ago, they were returning to their home in Mehgaon. The man bought Gutkha and ate it in front of his wife at Gwalior bus stop.

Because of this act, the woman got heated and they had a dispute between them. After that when the man went to get the bus ticket, the wife disappeared.

The man searched her nearby locations and then he reached the police station and reported a missing complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police began the investigation into the matter. Later, the police found that the woman had left in the Jaipur bus.

The man reached Jaipur along with a policeman and searched, but he could not find her. After that disappointed man reached the railway station to return back to Gwalior, he found his wife there.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:26 PM IST