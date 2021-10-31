Madhya Pradesh: Uddip Social Welfare Society distributes outfits to wheelchair cricket team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uddip Social Welfare Society and Crossfit, Bhopal distributed outfits to the Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Cricket Team at Bhojpur club in Arera Colony, Bhopal on Sunday.

During this, a special program was organized to promote wheelchair cricket in the state.

The founder of Uddip Social Welfare Society, Poonam Shroti says that there is a lot of scope for disabled players in wheelchair cricket and this game needs to be promoted. “Keeping this in mind we have decided to distribute outfits to the Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Cricket Team so that they can wear it in their upcoming tournaments,” she said.

Shroti further says that sports have a great importance in the development of one's personality, it can play a vital role in empowerment of the disabled person. So, we should promote sports for the disabled so that we can empower them.

On this occasion, the Director of Bhojpur Club and Chairman of Bhopal Cricket Association, Aruneshwar Singh Dev Baba Saheb and Founder of Crossfit, Satish Kumar were present.

Poonam Shroti is a disabled by birth and she is suffering from osteogenesis. Shroti has been working for the empowerment of disabled people, women empowerment and rural development for the last 7 years through Uddip Social Welfare Society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:52 PM IST