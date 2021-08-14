Madhya Pradesh: Man fires at his 'enemy' neighbours as they visit him to mourn his grandson's death, 6 injured

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man allegedly opened fire at the people who came to mourn the death of his grandson, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bandholi village which is around 30 km away from the district headquarters on Friday.

The police said that the injured persons were the neighbours of accused Parmal Singh Parihar. After the incident, Parihar has escaped and police started searching to nab him.

Utila police station in charge Surjit Singh Parmar said that Parihar's grandson Sahil drowned in a lake on Friday. After his body was brought home, people living in the neighbourhood visited Parihar's house to mourn his death.

Some of them included those with whom he was not getting along well. Prihar got angry after witnessing his enemies at his doorstep. Parihar went into his room and brought his licensed gun and opened fire, he said.

During this six people got injured which include Ajmer Singh, Kallu Singh, Rajendra, Ashok, Devendra, and Virendra Singh.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Gwalior on Friday night and they were out of danger, the police officer said.

Parmar said that a case has been registered against Parihar and the body of his grandson was sent for post-mortem.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:00 PM IST