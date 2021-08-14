Madhya Pradesh: Three employees died, one sustain injury

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three municipal corporation employees died and a watchman sustained injury during a hydraulic machine break down in Gwalior on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the post office building, Maharaja Bada area in the city during the preparation for the flag hosting ceremony for the Independence Day .

The hydraulic machine of the fire brigade was called to fix the flag on the building. According to CSP Gwalior, Atmaram Sharma, workers had climbed on this hydraulic machine to put the flag on the building when the hydraulic machine broke down. In the incident three persons died on the spot and one has suffered severe injury. The injured has been admitted to the hospital, he added.

On getting the information, the minister in charge of the area Tulsi Silavat rushed to the spot. Silavat expressed his grief towards the incident and consoled the family of deceased. He said that detailed investigation of the incident would be carried out.

