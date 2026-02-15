 Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam

Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Assam last month, had expressed his desire to get wild buffaloes, rhinoceroses, and king cobras from the state. Assam had agreed in principle to provide the animals. The forest department has now formally written to the Centre, seeking permission to procure around 15 wild buffaloes from Assam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once, wild buffaloes roamed the forests of Madhya Pradesh, but for decades now, none have been sighted in the state. Now, the forest department is planning to bring 12 to 15 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga National Park.

In this regard, it has written to the Central government seeking permission for the translocation. However, no response has been received so far.

Talking to Free Press, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamurthy said permission is still awaited from the Government of India. “Once we receive the approval, the buffaloes will be translocated from Assam to Kanha Tiger Reserve,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Assam last month, had expressed his desire to get wild buffaloes, rhinoceroses and King Cobras from the state. Assam had agreed in principle to provide the animals.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's Explosive 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Against Pakistan
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's Explosive 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Against Pakistan
Read Also
Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police...
article-image

The forest department has now formally written to the Centre, seeking permission to procure around 15 wild buffaloes from Assam.

Kanha was once a landscape of wild buffaloes

A former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest said that Madhya Pradesh had a population of wild buffaloes in the past, and they once roamed freely in its forests. However, due to habitat loss and other pressures, they gradually disappeared.

He added that Kanha was historically a landscape of wild buffaloes; neighbouring Chhattisgarh still has a small population of around 20–30 wild buffaloes. If the state receives the animals, there are strong chances of rebuilding a good population in the region once again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam
Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam
Bhopal News: Road-Rage Scene Staged To Loot Taxi Driver, SUV-Borne Duo Held With Looted Phones
Bhopal News: Road-Rage Scene Staged To Loot Taxi Driver, SUV-Borne Duo Held With Looted Phones
Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old woman Woman Shoots Obscene Videos At Spa
Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old woman Woman Shoots Obscene Videos At Spa
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
Bhopal News: Man Pays Ex-Girlfriend, Loses Wife, Now In Court
Bhopal News: Man Pays Ex-Girlfriend, Loses Wife, Now In Court