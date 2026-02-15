Bhopal News: MP Waiting For Central Nod To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once, wild buffaloes roamed the forests of Madhya Pradesh, but for decades now, none have been sighted in the state. Now, the forest department is planning to bring 12 to 15 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga National Park.

In this regard, it has written to the Central government seeking permission for the translocation. However, no response has been received so far.

Talking to Free Press, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamurthy said permission is still awaited from the Government of India. “Once we receive the approval, the buffaloes will be translocated from Assam to Kanha Tiger Reserve,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Assam last month, had expressed his desire to get wild buffaloes, rhinoceroses and King Cobras from the state. Assam had agreed in principle to provide the animals.

The forest department has now formally written to the Centre, seeking permission to procure around 15 wild buffaloes from Assam.

Kanha was once a landscape of wild buffaloes

A former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest said that Madhya Pradesh had a population of wild buffaloes in the past, and they once roamed freely in its forests. However, due to habitat loss and other pressures, they gradually disappeared.

He added that Kanha was historically a landscape of wild buffaloes; neighbouring Chhattisgarh still has a small population of around 20–30 wild buffaloes. If the state receives the animals, there are strong chances of rebuilding a good population in the region once again.