Madhya Pradesh: Man fails to bear harassment of sister by goon, ends life

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with the harassment of his sister by goons a man has committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Toda Gautamia village, police sources said.

Immediately after the incident, legislator from Narwawali, Pradeep Laria, gave financial aid to the family of the youth and assured them of conducting an inquiry into the incident.

According to reports, 20-year-old Ravi, a resident of Toda Gautamia village under Jaruawakheda police outpost, consumed poisonous substance two days ago.

He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to the medical college where he died on Monday. After the postmortem, the body of Ravi was brought to the village but people stopped hearse.

The villagers demanded action against the in-charge of the police outpost, sources said.

Immediately after the incident, Laria spoke to the family members of Ravi on phone and assured them of getting the incident inquired by a high-level committee.

The brother of Ravi, Pradeep, said that Inder Ahirwar, a resident of Khurai, used to harass their sister.

When Ravi objected to it, Inder began to harass Ravi, too. A false case was lodged against Ravi at the police station, sources said.

As Ravi lodged a complaint about it on CM Helpline, the police allegedly harassed him.

After that, Ravi consumed poison at the railway station. The news of Ravi’s death spread like wildfire, and there was tension in many areas including Jaruakheda in Sagar district.

In charge of Motinagar police station Nawal Arya, in charge of Civil Lines police station Anupama Singh and Gopalganj police station head Upma Singh rushed to the spot along with heavy force.

The body of Ravi was taken to Goda Gautamia in a vehicle in presence of Arya.

Angry villagers demanded action against the police station in charge and stopped the vehicle carrying the body. Arya pacified the crowd and assured them of an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:26 PM IST