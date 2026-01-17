MP News: Woman Fights Off Power Department Staff After They Tried To Enter Her House Forcefully; Husband Was Out For Work

AI Generated Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman fought off electricity department workers after they allegedly tried to barge into her house forcefully during the night in Bhind on Thursday.

The woman was at home with her small child, when four to five people knocked loudly on her door late at night and claimed to be electricity department staff.

When she did not open the door, the workers placed a ladder and attempted to climb onto the roof of her house.

According to information, the incident took place around 2:30 am in Ward No. 15 of Lahar town.

The woman, identified as Poonam Baghel, was at home with her small child. Her husband works in Ahmedabad, due to which she lives alone most of the time.

According to the woman, four to five people knocked loudly on her door late at night and claimed to be electricity department staff. Feeling unsafe due to the odd hour, she refused to open the door.

Woman Throws Stones, Bricks

Fearing that they might be miscreants, she panicked and acted in self-defence by throwing bricks and stones from the roof.

Seeing this, the electricity department workers ran away from the spot. During the incident, a government vehicle belonging to the electricity department, which was parked outside the house, was damaged by stones.

Sources said that after the incident, efforts were made to quietly handle the matter. On the instructions of General Manager Naveen Shukla, the damaged vehicle was taken back to the office. However, discussions among staff later brought the incident to light.

After learning about the incident, Lahar Division Deputy General Manager Laxmi Sonwani reportedly instructed staff to file an FIR against the woman. Electricity department employees then reached the police station to register a complaint.

When the matter reached the police, officers questioned the electricity staff about the rules under which action was taken at 2:30 am. Police also asked whether the woman had been given any prior written notice. The staff reportedly failed to give clear answers.

The woman was also called to the police station. In her written complaint, she alleged that the workers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were trying to enter her house forcefully. She stated that she acted only to protect herself and her child.

Police have taken applications from both sides and said a fair investigation is underway. Officials are checking whether the electricity department’s late-night action followed proper procedures. Further action will be taken based on the investigation findings.