 MP News: Speeding Tanker Runs Over Scooty, Kills Man On Spot In Jabalpur; Driver Caught By Police While Fleeing
A man, Rinku Chaurasia, was killed in Jabalpur late on 16 January when a speeding petrol tanker ran over his Activa near Rānzhī Gandhi Vyayam Shala. The driver fled but was later caught by police. Residents say ongoing roadwork and poor visibility due to fog may have contributed. Police have seized the tanker, registered a case, and begun investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man died on the spot after a speeding petrol tanker ran over his Activa scooter in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Rinku Chaurasia, who lived near Ranjhi Gandhi Vyayam Shala.

According to reports, the accident happened around 10:30 PM as he was returning home from work. The tanker hit him and ran over him while travelling from Ranjhi towards Gokalpur, leading to his immediate death.

The driver didn't bothered and fled the scene at the same 'high speed.' Acting quickly, the police had already set up a blockade in the Adhartal area and caught the driver along with the vehicle.

Authorities have seized the tanker and started an investigation. A post-mortem for Rinku Chaurasia is scheduled at the medical college on Saturday.

What caused the horrific accident?

Local residents believe that ongoing municipal work in the area may have contributed to the accident. Pipeline construction, moving at a very slow pace for several months, has reduced road access to a single lane.

Which has led to frequent traffic jams and dangerous conditions for the drivers, especially driving at night.

Another possibility

Weather may also have been a factor in the tragedy. As Jabalpur has been experiencing cold temperatures and fog, which could have reduced visibility and made it difficult for the tanker driver to see the road clearly.

Police are investigating the exact cause which led to the accident.

Family in deep grief

Upon hearing about Rinku Chaurasia’s death, his family members and neighbors rushed to the scene. Soon after that, the police also reached the spot and brought the body to Ranjhi Hospital.

Police registered a case against the driver and further investigation is underway, in order to determine all the circumstances of the accident.

Residents have urged authorities to improve road safety immediately to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

