 Madhya Pradesh: Man crushed to death in road mishap, cops use forklift to collect the scattered pieces of dead body in Jabalpur
On the basis of CCTV cameras installed on highways, police is trying to nab the accused driver.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was crushed to death after in a hit-and-run road mishap near the Andhamook bypass in Jabalpur. The accident was so intense that the police had to forklift the pieces of the dead body scattered on the road.

The incident sent shivers down the spine of passersby, and the police were immediately informed.

On reaching spot, the police used a forklift to collect the body parts and place them in a polythene bag. Based on CCTV cameras installed on highway, police are currently trying to identify the victim and locate the driver responsible for the accident. However, at present, there is no clue about the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police is involved in the investigation.

article-image

