Madhya Pradesh: Man burnt alive in fire in house caused due to short circuit

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A hair raising incident came to light in Dabra where a man was burnt alive in his house in a fire caused due to short circuit.

A spark emanating from a short circuit in the house took the form of a massive fire and Shivcharan, was burnt alive.

The police and fire brigade reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Vivek, in charge of the fire brigade, said that the cause of the fire was a spark emanating from the electric wire.

The police have sent the body for postmortem.

According to the locals, if the fire was not brought under control in time, 10-15 more houses would have been affected.

50-year-old Shivcharan of Jhanda's Pura, located in Salwai village of Dabra countryside, lived in a Tapre Numa house with son Anil Adivasi.

Elder son Sunil used to live with his family in another house nearby.

Shivcharan returned from the market on Saturday night and went to sleep after having food.

Younger son Anil had gone to attend a marriage ceremony at a relative's house.

Suddenly late at night, a fire broke out in Shivcharan's house.

People from nearby houses and Sunil came to rescue, but the fire was very strong.

In no time, fire gutted Shivcharan and the household items kept in the house.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:03 PM IST