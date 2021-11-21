Madhya Pradesh: WFH fueling stress, hitting young hearts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work from Home mode due to the spread of Covid-19 has become the new normal for the people as it helps in preventing the deadly pandemic disease. But, everything comes with a price.

“Number of young patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is increasing swiftly in the country, thanks to the stress of achieving unrealistic goals. Moreover, the Work from Home culture has given people a facility to work from their comfort zone but the same has ended the system of shift timings and limited working hours in most of the professions and becomes a reason for stress,” renowned cardiovascular surgeon and president of Venous Association of India Dr Harinder Singh Bedi said.

He was talking to Free Press over the current situation of health facilities and developments in the country during his visit to the city, on Saturday.

“There are many studies over impacts of Covid-19 on people’s health and life and its findings are yet to come but as per my observation, the number of young patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has increased by 20 percent in the last few years, thanks to stress,” he said.

Dr Bedi appealed to the people to take necessary steps for being stress free and healthy as cardiovascular diseases doesn’t see age.

“Earlier, the average age of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease has been decreased from 50 years to 35 years and mainly post Covid as the pandemic disease was affecting veins more than lungs,” he added.

Commenting on India's efforts to contain Covid-19, the surgeon with record of performing over 22000 surgeries, said that India has come out of the ‘disaster’ better than any other country in the world and even showed the world to run the most efficient vaccination programme.

He also emphasized that the government should increase the health budget of the country and focus on improving and developing new government health institutions which worked as the backbone of the health system to fight against Covid.

AI helping in early diagnoses of the disease

Dr Bedi said that various advancements have taken place in the healthcare system and India is one of the leading countries across the globe.

“With technical advancements, artificial intelligence has become a major tool to diagnose diseases early and prevent them instead of getting cured,” he added.

I feel proud of being ‘Indorean’ by heart

Expressing his joy over Indore being the cleanest city for the fifth time in a row, Dr Bedi said that he felt proud that he had spent precious years of his life in Indore as he is alumnus of MGM Medical College.

“I feel proud that I am an Indorean by heart and tell people in Chandigarh that I belong to the cleanest city,” he added.

