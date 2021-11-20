Madhya Pradesh: Contribute to societal well-being, says Supreme Court judge at NLIU convocation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court Judge Justice SK Kaul has urged law students to contribute to the well-being of society while saying that legal education not only benefits the person acquiring it but also has a direct impact on society.

Justice Kaul was addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of National Law Institute University (NLIU) as the chief guest here on Friday. The judge is also the visitor to NLIU. MP High Court Chief Justice and chancellor of NLIU Justice Ravi Malimath was the guest of honour.

The NLIU hosted its convocation for PhD, MSCLIS, LLM and BA, LLB students after a gap of three years. In all, 634 degrees were awarded to graduating students of 2018, 2019 and 2020 batches, of whom 45 students got gold and silver medals. Students of three batches were glad to visit their alma mater after almost three years. They met their batch mates. Selfies were clicked and notes were exchanged.

University vice chancellor V Vijayakumar delivered the welcome address, throwing light on NLIU accomplishments of last three years - be it academic, cultural or socio-political. He praised the steps taken by faculty and students alike, despite pandemic’s restrictions, to help the University and the community. He said institution had to remain closed for 20 months due to pandemic.

Want to join judicial service

I have won five gold medals and two silver medals. I am a resident of Indore. My father, a businessman, passed away in 2016. My mother is a working woman. She runs a hostel. No one from my family is in the field of law. It was my maternal uncle who persuaded me to enter this field. I want to join MP Judicial Service. I have appeared in the main exams. I am waiting for results.

-Mansi Singodiya, 26, BA LLB (2019)

First generation lawyer

I have won four gold medals. I am from Mumbai. My father is a businessman and my mother is a housewife. Currently, I am working for a law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. I intend to continue with the firm for a few more years and then start independent practice. I am a first-generation lawyer of my family.

-Kashish Amit Mahajan, 24, BA LLB (2020)

Like teaching

I have won gold medal for topping in LLM. I have also won a gold medal for best performance in two-year LLM course. I come from Vidisha and my father is a Tehsildar. I am working as an assistant professor and plan to pursue a career in the field of teaching.

-Shruti Bitoliya, LLM (2020)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:06 PM IST