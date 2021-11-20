Madhya Pradesh: Harvesting season slows vaccination pace

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers and farm labourers who are busy looking after rabi crops have skipped second dose of anti-corona vaccine in the state. Besides, harvesting of other crops is underway. Once the harvest season gets over, 2nd vaccination dose will pick up, government officials said.

Madhya Pradesh is an agricultural state where more than 70 per cent of total working population is associated with farming.

Alirajpur district collector Manoj Pushp said once harvesting and festival season get over, people will go for second dose. “Despite this, we are motivating them for 2nd dose of vaccination,” he added.

Singrauli district collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena said 90 per cent of target has been achieved. “Vaccine stock is sufficient and we are well-prepared for mega vaccination drive for 2nd dose administration. Due to festival and harvesting season, vaccination is slow.”

Shahdol Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Megh Singh said people come from far flung areas, which delays vaccination. “After taking first dose, most of them had to take rest. As harvesting is on, no one wants to waste even one day. Otherwise, vaccination rate is perfectly all right in district. We are motivating beneficiaries for 2nd dose,” he added.

