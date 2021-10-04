Madhya Pradesh: Man beats up, stabs wife for ‘Baigan Bharta’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man beat up and stabbed his wife in the palm for her failure to prepare Baigan Bharta in Guna district, police sources said on Monday.

The woman, Rambati Kushwaha, 24, a resident of Nanakhedi locality, has lodged a complaint at Cantt police station about the incident.

In her complaint to police, the woman said her husband Monu Kushwaha came home late Sunday night and asked her to make Baigan Bharta. As there was no edible oil in the home, she found herself unable to prepare the dish.

She suggested the husband eat the vegetable which she had already prepared.

This irked the husband so much that he started abusing her and also asked her to leave the house. When she refused to get out of the house, Monu stabbed in the palm.

The neighbours who heard the noise of fighting intervened and saved the woman. She later informed the police.

The police have registered a case against the accused husband, who was reportedly in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

