Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister performs Bhoomi Pujan of works worth Rs 52.61 cr

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday performed bhoomi pujan of works worth Rs 52.61crore in 7 industrial areas across the state through a single click during a virtual programme held at Jawad in Neemuch.

He distributed letters of intent for allotment of land to the entrepreneurs.

In the program organised under CM Chouhan's Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan, a virtual bhoomi pujan of Atulya IT Park, Indore Incubation Center and Industrial Park Ratlam and Jaora was also performed.

CM also released the booklet of medical reports of 1 lakh people of the Jawad Assembly constituency.

He also distributed acceptance letters of Rs 11.08 crore for works in the Neemuch area. He said that a medical college would be opened in Neemuch very soon.

In his address he said that CM Rise Schools would be opened within 25 to 30 kms of district across the state. These schools will be better than private schools.

This year 350 schools will be opened and next year 350 schools will be opened. For this, the government has made a provision of Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

Best facilities will be available to the students in these schools. If we give facilities to the children of the village, they will also progress,î he said.

He directed that Higher Secondary School of Jawad and Singoli will be developed as CM Rise School. He also directed to upgrade the 30-bed hospital in Manasa to 100 beds.

State finance minister Jagdish Deora, environment minister Hardeep Singh Dung, MLA Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar, MLA Manasa Anirudh Maru, SP Suraj Kumar Verma, public representatives, officials, representatives of print and electronic media and locals were present.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:22 AM IST