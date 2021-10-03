Deficiency in services: Hospitals & nursing homes taken to task in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Taking note of the deficiency in services, health department has intensified action against nursing homes and hospitals in the state. The department has issued show cause notices to the medical facilities seeking reply on lapses in providing medical treatment and health services to their patients. In Bhopal, action has been initiated against 250 nursing homes and hospitals.

According to doctors, the action on the hospitals and nursing homes comes in wake of high number of fatalities during second wave of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh health department had cancelled the licenses of as many as 60 hospitals after finding irregularities and violations under the MP Nursing Homes and Clinical Establishment Act 1973 and Rules 1997 on August 2.

The health department had also sent notices to 301 hospitals in the state directing them to improve the facilities and appoint at least three doctors each with MBBS degrees.

In wake of high number of deaths during Coronavirus second wave, the health department had carried out inspections in 700 hospitals.

The inspection was carried out by chief medical and health officers in 52 districts in June and July.

Notices to 250 medical facilities in city: Health department is carrying on action against hospitals and nursing homes all over state. In Bhopal, We are taking action against 250 hospitals and nursing homes over lapses in services. Show cause notices are being issued seeking their clarification. This has now become a regular practice.” Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, CMHO Bhopal

The health authorities had received the complaint that private hospitals were charging exorbitantly but were not providing required services, including oxygen and medicines.

An internal probe by the health department has brought to fore that many people had died due to delay in treatment and poor services in private hospitals.

In many hospitals, the team failed to find any resident doctors. Most of the medical facilities had homeopaths and Ayush doctors while qualified allopathic doctors were merely visiting faculty. In many hospitals, the team didn’t find ICUs and operation theatres, oxygen-supported beds, ventilators and other basic facilities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Advocates prefer outdoor waterproof pandal to indoor hall for voting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:07 PM IST