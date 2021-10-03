Bhopal: Advocates prefer outdoor waterproof pandal to indoor hall for voting

BHOPAL: The polling for Bhopal District Bar Association will be held in outdoor waterproof pandal in the car parking space on Monday instead of indoor polling hall. The change has been made due to corona pandemic as the number of polling booths has been doubled.

As many as 150 polling booths have been set up under waterproof pandal in bar parking space.

Chief election officer and advocate RK Tiwari told Free Press that elaborate arrangements have been made on open lawn. Last time, there were 75 polling booths. About 150 polling booths have been set up for Monday polling. Separate arrangements have been made for senior advocates and women.

A separate corridor has been made for election observers to visit from State Bar Council and District Bar Association. They can move in corridor to watch the polling to be held from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

He said vote count will take place at 8 am on Tuesday.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:48 PM IST