Madhya Pradesh: Mahishasur-slayer Durga at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Mata Ki Pichhori,’ a painting from Gujarat depicting the saga of Vishad Mata in battle with Mahishasura, is the second ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of October on social media pages of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The painting depicts the deity with twenty hands sitting on her vahana, the buffalo holding different weapons in her hands. The goddess is accompanied by other deities, birds, animals, and other forms. According to a belief, Devi or Mata is personified as Shakti or universal energy. A conventional 'Mata-ni-pachedi' is used only in three colours, maroon, black and white.

One of the unique features of these paintings is the formation of four to five pieces of these hangings to form a shrine for the goddess. The nomadic community uses these hangings to portray the epic of the mother goddess and establish a temporary shrine for her.

This shrine-clothe characterises the presence of a bold central feature - an image of Mata while the surrounding spaces are filled with rows of miniatures depicting devotees, paraphernalia of the event and celebration, flowers, and animals. The most prominent image of the mother goddess is shown at the center in a sitting posture. The fierce form of the goddess overpowering the evil forces is illustrated with four heads on both sides, weapons in her hands, and Simhas (Lions) roaring to kill the demons.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:44 PM IST