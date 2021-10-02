Madhya Pradesh: Mahatma Gandhi Samman to be conferred on Prof Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya is going to organise Mahatma Gandhi Alankaran Samaroh on Saturday at 2 pm onwards.

Five personalities from the fields of literature, journalism, science, education etc. will be honoured. Educationist, Prof. Girishwar Mishra will be feted with ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’.

Founder of the museum, Vijaydutt Sridhar said that member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, Satchidanand Joshi will be chief guest and director general of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi will preside over the event.

The program will take place in the museum auditorium from 2 pm onwards. Sridhar said that Jagriti Awasthi, the daughter of the city, who had recently achieved success in the Union Public Service Commission, would also be honored.

Besides, journalist Prakash Hindustani will be feted with ‘Madhavrao Sapre Samman,’ followed by young scientist Maya Vishwakarma with ‘Mahesh Gupta Srijan Samman,’ Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma with ‘Dr Harikrishna Dutt Shiksha Smman’ and journalist Manish Gupta with Kamlesh Sijariya Samman.

Jagriti Awasthi, who got the first position in the women category and second in the country in the Union Public Service Commission examination, will also be honoured with 'Gaurav Yuva Prerak Samman'.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:01 AM IST