Madhya Pradesh: Man dies after getting stuck in his own net while fishing

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man allegedly died after being stuck in his own net while fishing in Narmada under the Chargwan police station of Jabalpur.

His dead body has been rescued with the help of local fishermen, said Chargawan police.

Caravan police station in-charge Vinod Pathak said that deceased Ashish Burman of Dharti Cachar village had gone fishing on Thursday morning.

Late in the evening, around four o'clock, he got trapped in the sharp torrent of Narmada. While wrapping the net, he got caught in it and drowned.

The canoe of the deceased was also found there by the police.

The police reached the spot at 8 in the night. With the help of village sarpanch Rammilan Tiwari, the rescue operation was started by taking boats and canoes along with the locals.

After about half an hour of effort, the body of Ashish Burman, wrapped in a net, could be retrieved.

However, the Chargavan police have sent the body for post mortem. The body will be later handed over to the relatives.

According to the villagers, Ashish was a good swimmer and often crossed the Narmada river.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:00 PM IST