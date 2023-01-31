e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

The Maharaja of Bundelkhand's famous Panna princely state, Raghavendra Singh Judeo, died due to illness, and his family members and relatives were on the way to attend his funeral ceremony.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family and relatives of Maharaja of Bundelkhand were seriously injured in a road accident while travelling from Jaipur to Panna Riyasat, informed officials on Tuesday.

The Maharaja of Bundelkhand's famous Panna princely state, Raghavendra Singh Judeo, died due to illness, and his family members and relatives were on the way to attend his funeral ceremony.

"The family was travelling from Jaipur to Panna Riyasat when their car collided with a truck (dumper), leaving five family members injured. They were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition," said Dr Oaj Dosaj from Chhatarpur District Hospital.

A team of doctors was overseeing the treatment of the injured royals at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

