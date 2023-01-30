Madhya Pradesh: Janpad president’s kin use derogatory words against member in Manawar

Representative image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A female member of Chikli Janpad panchayat approached the police station on Monday and sought action against Janpad president’s kin for allegedly using derogatory and insulting remarks against her.

As per details, Janpad panchayat member complained that mandatory meetings of panchayats were not taking place and had poor attendance of its members. Due to which, members are unable to give proposals for the development works of their respective areas. Hence, members were pondering on passing motion of no-confidence against Janpad panchayat president and vice president on a social media group.

Aggrieved over this, Sohan Nigwal, brother of Rukma Nivel (Janpad president) allegedly used derogatory and castiest words against Ranjana Waskale on the same group. Waskale has demanded action against Sohan Nigwal by giving an application to the police station on Monday. Along with the application, Waskale has also submitted a screen shot of the comment made on the WhatsApp group.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)