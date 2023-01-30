Madhya Pradesh: Dattigaon reviews progress of development projects, stresses on quality construction work in Alirajpur

FP Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon reviewed the progress of development works underway at Alirajpur. Collector Raghavendra Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, MLA representative Vishal Rawat and others officials were also present at the review meet convened at Katthiwada tehsil on Saturday. Dattigaon, who is also minister incharge for Alirajpur, directed the department heads for better and more effective implementation of government schemes. Reviewing the works done under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the minister directed officials to complete the works within the time limit.

Dattigaon also took a stock of works undertaken by departments including tribal affairs, farmer welfare, horticulture. He stressed on maintaining the quality of roads being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Special camps should be organised for making Ayushman Bharat Yojana cards, he said. In the meeting, the minister also evaluated the progress of the formation of committees, constituted gram panchayat-wise under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)