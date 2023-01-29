Madhya Pradesh: MLA Patel pitches in for salary hike of Anganwadi workers, assistants in Alirajpur

FP Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day strike of Anganwadi workers and assistants concluded on Saturday with warning of violent protest in case their demands are not accepted within the stipulated time limit. Hundreds of Anganwadi workers and assistants from 478 Anganwadi centres in the district were on strike since January 23 to press their demands. On the last day of protest, MLA Mukesh Patel reached the protest site and extended his support to the workers and assistants. Patel said that instead of MLAs and district panchayat president, government must increase the salary of Anganwadi workers and assistants.

During the six-day protest, no work of the Women and Child Development Department was done by the workers. Describing the demands as justified, MLA Patel also besieged the BJP government of the state. Patel assured the workers that he will also fight for their rights. MLA Patel said that Madhya Pradesh government is going to increase the salary of MLAs and District Panchayat presidents, but instead of MLA or district panchayat president, government must raise the salary of employees as they are playing an important role in making various schemes and works of the department successful.

Narrating their plight, the workers and assistants sitting on the strike told the MLA that they are not able to support their family in such a low salary. Due to lack of support, they are forced to do wages instead of teaching their children.