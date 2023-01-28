Madhya Pradesh: In Alirajpur, Republic Day celebrated with gaiety

FP Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in the entire Alirajpur district. The main programme was held at sports complex ground, where district collector Raghavendra Singh hoisted the flag. After the National Anthem, collector Singh took the salute of the parade. On this occasion, he read the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The families of freedom fighters and martyrs were honoured with shawls and garlands.

District panchayat president Anita Chauhan, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, MLA Mukesh Patel, MP representative Nagarsinh Chauhan, Alirajpur Janpad Ppanchayat's Sunita Chauhan, Alirajpur Municipality president Sena Patel, BJP district president Maku Parwal along with public representatives, dignitaries, officers-employees, citizens and media representatives were present in the programme. In the parade organised on the occasion, the SAF team came first and the district Excellent Higher Secondary School NCC team came second. A special award was given to the District Police Force. District women's police force, Home Guard team, NCC junior and senior cadets, Scout and Guides squads of various schools and Forest Department participated in the march past.