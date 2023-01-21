e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: BJP unit to launch door-to-door campaign ahead of Assembly polls in Alirajpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Backward Class Front was held at Agal Dharamshala in Jobat, Alirajpur district. The meeting began with paying obeisance to the founding fathers of the BJP.

While addressing the workers, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, former minister and BJP backward Class Front, state president said that ahead of Assembly polls 2023, the role of the Backward Classes Front is crucial. All the office bearers and workers of the Morcha should play a significant role in every booth of the district. Ahead of the upcoming round of elections, BCF should carry out doorstep campaigning and canvassing of governmental schemes with social media outreach across the district.

During which, division in charge Dheeraj Lal Patidar, district in charge Vijay Mali, Forest development board Madhau Singh Davar, BJP state vice president Nagar Singh Chauhan and other party workers were present.

The event was conducted by Morcha general secretary Mohd. Hussain Pakeezah while district general secretary Sanjay Vani proposed a vote of thanks.

