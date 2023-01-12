National Youth Day: Mass Surya Namaskar, shramdaan mark celebrations at Maa Narmada Government College in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate National Youth Day on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was organised at Maa Narmada Government College in Alirajpur. Prof Neelam Patidar threw light on the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. After this, all the staff and students of the college performed mass Surya Namaskar under the guidance of Sondwa School of Excellence senior teacher DS Davar. Thereafter led by National Service Scheme programme officer Dr Mukesh Ajnar, they participated in the shramdaan by cleaning the campus of the college.

In the end, a programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the 26th National Festival in Karnataka was also telecast live in the college. All the staff and students were present on the occasion.