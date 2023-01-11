Madhya Pradesh: ‘Educate Girls’ celebrates 15th Foundation day in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): NGO ‘Educate Girls’ celebrated 15 years of its establishment on Wednesday. Founded by Safina Hussain, the non-governmental organisation has been working in the field of providing higher education to girls for the past several years in the district.

District joint collector Janki Yadav, who was chief guest on the occasion, said Alirajpur comes in the 10 aspirational districts of the country and the administration was seeing a positive change in the education of girls. She also appreciated the NGO for connecting younger girls with education.

Safina said that Educate Girls has facilitated the education of thousands of girls and helped in fulfilling their dreams. She expressed gratitude towards all the teammates who took education from posh to tribal areas of the district. More than 800 girl volunteers, staffers, government officials and board members from Alirajpur participated in the district-level function.