Madhya Pradesh: Food grains meant for PDS seized from a private vehicle, warehouse sealed in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Food grains that were meant for distribution among tribal groups through fair price shops were seized from a private vehicle in Alirajpur district on Thursday night. The tehsildar has sealed a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse on suspicion of black-marketing of grains and further probe is underway.

As per details, a truck carrying food grains for public distribution system (PDS) from Behdawa village to Surat, Gujarat was intercepted by the tehsildar near Ambua petrol pump of Alirajpur district. Former district president Mahesh Patel while addressing a press conference urged district collector Raghvendra Singh to take action against those selling ration foodgrains at higher prices and involved in black marketing of food grains meant for poor tribals.

Patel also handed over a memorandum to collector Singh with address to PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the memorandum, it was alleged that some government officials involved in siphoning and black marketing food grains from the public distribution system (PDS). A recent scam involving illegal diversion of subsidised food grains meant for PDS was busted by a team of revenue officials.

He also sought Central agency probe into black-marketing of food grains and check stock of grains at FCI godown across the region. He demanded stern action against food officers, contractors and black marketers involved in the misdeed.

