Madhya Pradesh: Lifer to person accused of killing wife in Alirajpur

Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local court here in Alirajpur district sentenced life imprisonment to murder accused who murdered his wife. Court delivered its judgement considering the statement of deceased and accused minor daughter.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the incident taken place on December 17, 2020, in Kilajobat Nadhad Falia village falls under Jobat police station jurisdiction.

Deceased identified as Manjubai, while accused identified as Jamsingh. Accused bashed his wife with wooden log over some petty issue resulting to the grave injuries to her.

At the time of the incident, the minor girl of the deceased and the accused was also at home, while the remaining members had gone to work in Gujarat.

Minor girl informed entire incident to her relatives on mobile, who subsequently informed police. Jobat police booked accused under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and taken into investigation.