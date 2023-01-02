Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of time period papers was organised under the chairmanship of collector Raghavendra Singh. In the meeting, while reviewing the department-wise pending letters, the collector gave instructions for disposal within the time period.

In the meeting, the collector reviewed the progress of the formation of committees constituted gram panchayat-wise under the PESA law and provided training to office bearers of the committee, reviewed the progress of Mukhyamantri Bhu Adhikar Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana rural and urban.

In the meeting, he gave necessary instructions while reviewing Ayushman Bharat Yojana Card, Sambal 2 Yojana, construction of community buildings to be built on Narmada Parikrama Path road in Sondwa area, ration distribution cases, survey of handicapped and pending department-wise cases in CM Helpline. Collector Raghavendra Singh instructed the Sondwa janpad panchayat CEO to resolve the pending cases in a week.