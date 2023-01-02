e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

In the meeting, he gave necessary instructions while reviewing Ayushman Bharat Yojana Card, Sambal 2 Yojana, construction of community buildings to be built on Narmada Parikrama Path road in Sondwa area, ration distribution cases, survey of handicapped and pending department-wise cases in CM Helpline

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of time period papers was organised under the chairmanship of collector Raghavendra Singh. In the meeting, while reviewing the department-wise pending letters, the collector gave instructions for disposal within the time period.

In the meeting, the collector reviewed the progress of the formation of committees constituted gram panchayat-wise under the PESA law and provided training to office bearers of the committee, reviewed the progress of Mukhyamantri Bhu Adhikar Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana rural and urban.

In the meeting, he gave necessary instructions while reviewing Ayushman Bharat Yojana Card, Sambal 2 Yojana, construction of community buildings to be built on Narmada Parikrama Path road in Sondwa area, ration distribution cases, survey of handicapped and pending department-wise cases in CM Helpline. Collector Raghavendra Singh instructed the Sondwa janpad panchayat CEO to resolve the pending cases in a week.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Superstition leads to killing of woman, accused sentenced to life imprisonment in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Humara Heritage: ‘Stable’ of baggis and gaddis

Humara Heritage: ‘Stable’ of baggis and gaddis

Madhya Pradesh: Walk held to raise awareness on environment conservation in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Walk held to raise awareness on environment conservation in Mandsaur