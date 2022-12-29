Madhya Pradesh: Superstition leads to killing of woman, accused sentenced to life imprisonment in Alirajpur

Representative Image |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional sessions court Alirajpur sentenced a man to life in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 for murdering a woman on suspicion of black magic. The crime was committed on April 27, 2019.

Giving information, SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the incident was reported from Somkuan village under Alirajpur police station limits. Complainant Gildar informed that his wife (deceased) named as Gyarasi Bai was working in the fields when a nephew identified as Aap Singh (30) approached her and smashed her head with a sharp-pointed stone over blind faith in superstition and fled from the spot after committing the crime.

A case under Sections 302, 294, 323 and 506 of IPC was registered at the police station and an investigation was launched. Acting promptly the accused was nabbed within a week of the crime and sent behind bars. Police presented the accused before the court. The investigation of the case was undertaken by Kotwali SHO Dinesh Solanki.

In its order, the court observed that the prosecution was successful in proving its case against the accused and held him guilty of the offence. Additional Sessions Court II Alirajpur on Thursday announced life imprisonment for the accused and also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him.

SP Singh added that punishment sends a strong message to anti-social elements of society who believe in superstitions. Through community policing, Alirajpur police have been running a drive to prevent such incidents and related cases.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: SP Singh holds public meeting under social policing in Alirajpur