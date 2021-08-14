Madhya Pradesh: M-Shiksha Mitra app to monitor Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Considering reports of laxity in teaching through online mode, Rajya Shiksha Kendra has issued directives for strict monitoring of ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya (My Home My School)’ scheme.

Director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanaraju S, said that teachers will have to update about their classes on M-Shiksha mitra- mobile application. Principals or the headmasters will verify the information.

Head of the institutions will update the information on mobile application daily and generate a weekly and monthly report on the mobile app.

Teachers will post an invite link in the whatsapp groups so that the mentors from cluster, block, district etc could also participate.

Moreover, teachers have also been asked to talk to the students over phone besides visiting house to house to take feedback of online classes.

Instructions have been given to implement the order with immediate effect.

It needs to be recalled that school haven’t opened yet and online classes are being conducted in all government schools.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:07 AM IST