Madhya Pradesh: Luck Smiles On Farmer, Noida Man As They Mine Diamonds In Panna

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, the mines of Panna have started spewing diamonds in the rainy season. On Monday, a Noida-based man turned second time lucky as he hit upon an 8.01 carat diamond of gem quality in Jaruakheda mine. Two days ago, a farmer had succeeded in digging out a 7.90 carats weighing diamond.

Diamond officer (Panna) Anupam Singh told Free Press that a Noida resident, Rana Pratap Singh had taken a mining lease in his wife’s name. He had deployed his close confidant Gautam at the mine to look after the mining work. It was Gautam who found the diamond and deposited it at the diamond office.

“The honesty of Gautam towards his master is praiseworthy. He after getting the diamond, deposited it at the diamond office. The diamond is of gem quality and could fetch a good price in the auction,” he said.

Singh is a lucky man as last year also, he had got a diamond from Panna mines. Last year, his diamond was sold at the whopping price of Rs 30 lakh. “ Last year also, Rana Prapap Singh was not present at the mine when the diamond was found,” the official said.

Two days ago a farmer Sanjay Adhikari, a class 8 pass out from back, Jaruakheda village resident had also found a precious diamond weighing 7.9 carat. Speaking to Free Press, Adhikari told Free press that he has been taking the lease of the mine for the last two years with the hope of finding a diamond. “I found a diamond this year. When one of the four labourers struck upon the diamond in the mine, my eyes got dazzled. I was in seventh heaven. The hard work finally paid off,” he added.

He said that he and his family are extremely happy after finding the diamond. The money coming from the auction will be used for children’s education. Officials of the Panna diamond office said that this year, at least nine diamonds of big size have been found by the miners so far.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)