Madhya Pradesh: Loudspeakers, DJ banned in Itarsi in view of school examinations

Also, the yearly examinations of higher school students have been announced.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Representative Image |
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming examinations of high school students, a complete ban has been put on the use of loudspeakers and DJ throughout Itarsi.

Itarsi SDM Madan Singh Raghuvanshi stated in the order that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming examination in schools.

"It has come to the notice that for marriage and other programs, DJ is being used extensively till late at night. Also, the yearly examinations of higher school students have been announced. In view of the situation, the ban on the use of loudspeakers and DJ seems necessary," the statement read.

Ban on loudspeakers in Itarsi

Although the normal loudspeakers will be allowed in the Itarsi for two hours in case of due permission, the order said.

"A complete ban is being implemented for the use of loudspeakers in Itarsi. Heavy sound systems, especially DJ won't be allowed in any hotel, marriage garden or organisation. Only in case of necessities, heavy sound systems will be allowed for the duration of two hours, but only with due permission," the statement further read.

