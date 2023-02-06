Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sharma flags off Vikas Yatra in Narmadapuram

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Former Assembly speaker and MLA Dr Sitasharan Sharma flagged off Vikas Yatra in Narmadapuram on Sunday. President of Narmadapuram municipality Neetu Mahendra Yadav and MLA Sharma garlanded the portrait of Sant Ravidas and showed green signal to the Vikas Yatra. On the occasion, Dr Sharma said that under the leadership of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state was persevering in its efforts to emerge as a self-reliant state. He continued by saying that the Vikas Yatra would continue till February 25 under which all the residents of the district will be benefitted.

He added that beneficiaries of all government-led schemes would receive benefits of the scheme as per their eligibility criteria. Besides, foundation stone will be laid for numerous development works slated to begin in the town. During this, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Zila Panchayat SS Rawat, State president of BJP Yuva morcha, Maya Naroliya, Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Mohini Sharma, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), Navneet Pandey and other officials were present.

