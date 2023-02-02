Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram implements zero-waste-event rule

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Palika Parishad has launched a campaign to educate the people about the ill effects of the single-use plastic. The campaign is part of the Cleanliness Survey 2023.

The campaign has been launched after the instructions of chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad, Neetu Mahendra Yadav and under the guidance of chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey. The civic body is also making the traders keep away from using plastic bags.

Health officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari and cleanliness nodal Deeksha Tiwari told the people that the civic body has made a rule for zero-waste events.

They also said that the officials launched a campaign to make people aware about it so that they might keep the city clean.

Rules have been made to keep people away from using plastic items at religious events and wedding ceremonies, Pandey said.

Because of the awareness campaign, a resident of Mahima Nagar Jaswant Singh Parihar organised a plastic-free religious event at Rajeshwari Garden on Thursday.

For serving food, the plates and glasses made of dry tree leaves were used at the function.

The chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad appealed to people to follow the zero-waste event rule, so that the city may get the top position in the cleanliness survey.

