Madhya Pradesh: Meet on career guidance held in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on career guidance was held on Wednesday in the commerce department of Government Narmada College, Narmadapuram.

In the seminar, the students were given information about how to prepare for competitive examinations.

Department head S C Harne told the students that many of them aim to get into government jobs but it is possible only through competitive exams.

At present, competition for government jobs has become difficult as lakhs of students take those examinations, Harne said. Only those who prepare for the examinations with determination qualify for it.

Founding director of DronacharyaSansthan, Anirudh Tiwari, Bhopal, told the students that the students should choose their own subjects to take examinations for the post of engineers, doctors, lawyers and forest officers.

He advised the government job aspirants to make a time table and collect good books on the grounds of the syllabus.

He also conducted a test for scholarship on the specimen copy of the examination pattern. The top five students who have passed the examination will get a coaching facility.

