e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Meet on career guidance held in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Meet on career guidance held in Narmadapuram

Department head S C Harne told the students that many of them aim to get into government jobs but it is possible only through competitive exams.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on career guidance was held on Wednesday in the commerce department of Government Narmada College, Narmadapuram.

In the seminar, the students were given information about how to prepare for competitive examinations.

Department head S C Harne told the students that many of them aim to get into government jobs but it is possible only through competitive exams.

At present, competition for government jobs has become difficult as lakhs of students take those examinations, Harne said. Only those who prepare for the examinations with determination qualify for it.

Founding director of DronacharyaSansthan, Anirudh Tiwari, Bhopal, told the students that the students should choose their own subjects to take examinations for the post of engineers, doctors, lawyers and forest officers.

He advised the government job aspirants to make a time table and collect good books on the grounds of the syllabus.

He also conducted a test for scholarship on the specimen copy of the examination pattern. The top five students who have passed the examination will get a coaching facility.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Fear of police should be wiped off from minds of common man, says Narmadapuram SP Dr...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

Bhopal: ‘Special savings scheme welcome but nothing to control prices’

Bhopal: ‘Special savings scheme welcome but nothing to control prices’

Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Youth Games kick off in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Youth Games kick off in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants vandalise houses of Kushwaha Samaj, 6 hurt in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants vandalise houses of Kushwaha Samaj, 6 hurt in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for implicating man in fake rape case in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for implicating man in fake rape case in Gwalior