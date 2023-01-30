Madhya Pradesh: Fear of police should be wiped off from minds of common man, says Narmadapuram SP Dr Gurkaran Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police must instil fear in the minds of criminals, but must befriend the common man, said the Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh during the Republic Day celebrations in the town. The statement came from SP Singh’s side after a tender-aged child asked him a question in this regard.

Interactive sessions had surfaced after the tricolour was hosted and cultural programmes were staged in Narmadapuram on January 26. During this, a curious child asked SP Singh, “Why do moms always threaten with police’s name when the child refuses to drink milk?”. This was followed by another question, which went as, “Why do dads threaten their children to hand them over to police, when they indulge in mischievous activities”?

In reply to the asked question, SP Singh apprised the curious child and other tender-aged attendees of the ceremony to obey their parents and the moral duties of the police personnel. He said that the police are not a common man’s foe, but a friend, who is always there to help them during difficult circumstances.

He further advised that the fear of police must be wiped off from the minds of the common man.

