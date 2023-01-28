e-Paper Get App
WATCH: MP journalist tied to a tree and assaulted over old enmity in Narmadapuram, 6 arrested

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video |
Narmadapuram: A young journalist was assaulted after being tied to a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, the police said.

The incident pertains to Makhan Nagar tehsil and took place on January 25.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police have arrested 6 people in the matter.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. 

In the video, journalist Prakash Yadav, who works for a local TV channel and online news outlet, can be seen tied to a tree while another man wearing a cap slaps and punches him. 

Old enmity inspired the assault

The main accused, Narayan Yadavm reportedly assaulted Prakash over an old enmity which ensued between them during a wedding they attended on January 1.

In his complaint, Prakash said that he was returning to his village Kotgaon when Narayan Yadav, along with some other men, stopped him on his way. They then tied him to a tree, beat him up and also made a video.

Narmadapuram SP Gurkaran Singh said, “An FIR has been registered in the case and six people have been arrested.”

article-image

