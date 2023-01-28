e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two IAF fighter jets crash near Morena, two pilots injured; visuals surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Madhya Pradesh: Two IAF fighter jets namely a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, reports from ANI stated. Two pilots were injured in the accident.

The two aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest that two pilots are safe while an IAF chopper will reach the location of the third pilot soon.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

(More details awaited)

Read Also
WATCH: Chartered plane crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; visuals surface
article-image

