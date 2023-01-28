Madhya Pradesh: Two IAF fighter jets crash near Morena, two pilots injured; visuals surface

Representative Image | File

Madhya Pradesh: Two IAF fighter jets namely a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, reports from ANI stated. Two pilots were injured in the accident.

The two aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest that two pilots are safe while an IAF chopper will reach the location of the third pilot soon.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

(More details awaited)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)