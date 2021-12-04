Madhya Pradesh: 'Looteri Dulhan', her husband arrested in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested the kingpin of ‘Looteri Dulhan gang’, sources said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sarika Jain and her husband Vivek Jain, both are residents of Jabalpur.

According to reports, the accused had duped several persons on the pretext of marriage.

In charge of Lordsganj police station, Praful Shrivastava said that the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest.

“In July, 2019, a person from Panna district had lodged a complaint that he was cheated by a gang on the pretext of marriage. While the rest of members of the gang were arrested soon after a case was registered, the kingpins of the gang were absconding,” Shrivastava said.

He added that the accused would be produced before the court. “We will seek their custody for further interrogation,” he said.

